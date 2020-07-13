Actress Kelly Preston dies after two-year battle with breast cancer

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John Travolta wrote of his wife on Instagram.
Image: FILES-FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-PRESTON
Kelly Preston poses during a photocall for the film "Gotti" at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Katie Flaherty

Actress Kelly Preston died on Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta confirmed in an Instagram post. She was 57.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote. Preston had a wide-ranging career starring in films including "Jerry Maguire," "Twins" and "Mischief."

Travolta and Preston had one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages, celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary last year. The couple also endured the death of their 16-year-old son, Jett, who died in 2009 after suffering a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas.

Image: Katie FlahertyKatie Flaherty