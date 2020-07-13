Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Actress Kelly Preston died on Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta confirmed in an Instagram post. She was 57.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote. Preston had a wide-ranging career starring in films including "Jerry Maguire," "Twins" and "Mischief."

Travolta and Preston had one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages, celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary last year. The couple also endured the death of their 16-year-old son, Jett, who died in 2009 after suffering a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas.