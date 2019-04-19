Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 5:02 PM GMT By Ben Kesslen

Actress Jenny Mollen posted on Instagram Thursday about her “traumatic weekend”: she accidentally dropped her young son on his head, which sent him to the ICU.

Mollen, known for her role on the TV Show, “Angel,” is married to “American Pie” actor Jason Biggs; together the couple has two children, Sid, five, and Lazlo, one.

In her Instagram post, Mollen explained she dropped Sid, “causing him to fracture his skull,” and sending him to the hospital. The caption accompanied an image with her and Sid, his face obscured with pink and blue heart emojis.

“I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid,” Mollen wrote, also thanking Biggs.

NBC News was unable to reach Mollen and Biggs for comment.

Mollen wrote that Sid is home now, “taking things slowly and recovering nicely”

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position,” Mollen wrote. “You are not alone.”