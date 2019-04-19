Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
By Ben Kesslen

Actress Jenny Mollen accidentally dropped her young son on his head, sending him to the ICU, she revealed in an Instagram post about her "traumatic weekend" on Thursday.

Mollen, known for her role on the television show “Angel,” is married to “American Pie” actor Jason Biggs. The couple has two children — Sid, 5, and Lazlo, 1.

In her Instagram post, Mollen explained she dropped her son, “causing him to fracture his skull,” and sending him to the intensive care unit at a hospital. The caption accompanied an image of her and the child, his face obscured with pink and blue heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU. I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid. Thank you to all of the nurses, neurologists, pediatricians, residents, cafeteria staff and brave women that keep the visitor‘s bathrooms clean. Not sure how this post turned into an Oscars acceptance speech... But @biggsjason Thank god for you! Thank god, thank god, thank god. It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon. My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone...

A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennymollen) on

“I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid,” Mollen wrote, also thanking Biggs.

NBC News was unable to reach Mollen and Biggs for comment.

Mollen wrote that her son is home now, “taking things slowly and recovering nicely”

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position,” she wrote. “You are not alone.”

Ben Kesslen

Ben Kesslen writes for NBC News. 