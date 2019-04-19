Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 5:02 PM GMT By Ben Kesslen

Actress Jenny Mollen accidentally dropped her young son on his head, sending him to the ICU, she revealed in an Instagram post about her "traumatic weekend" on Thursday.

Mollen, known for her role on the television show “Angel,” is married to “American Pie” actor Jason Biggs. The couple has two children — Sid, 5, and Lazlo, 1.

In her Instagram post, Mollen explained she dropped her son, “causing him to fracture his skull,” and sending him to the intensive care unit at a hospital. The caption accompanied an image of her and the child, his face obscured with pink and blue heart emojis.

“I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid,” Mollen wrote, also thanking Biggs.

NBC News was unable to reach Mollen and Biggs for comment.

Mollen wrote that her son is home now, “taking things slowly and recovering nicely”

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position,” she wrote. “You are not alone.”