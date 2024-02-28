Adele postpones Las Vegas residency dates over health concerns

Pop superstar Adele has postponed all dates on her Las Vegas residency through March on medical advice, due to a recurring health problem, she said late Tuesday.

The London-born singer said on Instagram that five “Weekends with Adele” events at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace would be rearranged for a later date, while she rests.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” she said.

“I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice,” the Grammy winner added.

On “doctor’s advice” she was planning to rest thoroughly, the “Easy on Me” singer said.

"I love you. I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x," she wrote in a message accompanying the statement on Instagram.

Dates for shows in May and June are still listed online, with some tickets available for more than $1,000. And the singer recently announced she would play in Europe for the first time since 2016 where she has been booked for four nights in August in Germany.

Adele delayed the opening of the Las Vegas residency in January 2022, announcing in a tearful video that the show wasn't ready due to delays caused by Covid-19. Instead it ran from instead ran from November 2022 until March 2023.

After the second leg of her residency ended in November, the singer extended her time at the casino saying it was “not enough.”

It isn’t the first time Adele has spoken openly about her health. She has talked on multiple occasions about her struggles with mental health and postpartum depression, as well as problems with her back.