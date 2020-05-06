Adele looks noticeably different in new Instagram photo, sparks debate about body image

Adele is known for hitting high notes. And she struck a chord on social media with her return to Instagram for her 32nd birthday, sparking debates about body image and weight.
The Grammy Award-winner looked noticeably thinner in an Instagram photo marking her 32nd birthday. She is standing behind a giant flower-adorned wreath and wearing a short black dress with billowy sleeves and black high heels in the photo that garnered more than 3.5 million likes and almost 100,000 comments in about 9 hours.
"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she captioned the photo. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️2020 okay bye thanks x"
The singer, whose last Instagram photo is dated Dec. 23, 2019, was praised in the comments of the post by some who remarked that her "waist is snatched" and that she evidenced the "greatest glow up."
She was also trending on Twitter, where many users criticized those who praised Adele's slimmer figure as "the ultimate achievement."
"Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement?" one Twitter user wrote. "The news articles & tweets are disgusting."
That Twitter user went on to say that Adele "has accomplished many amazing things in her career" for which she should be celebrated. "Her body should not be spoken about as if it’s her only asset. It’s cruel and unfair. All body types are valid."
Another Twitter user wrote: "Just a reminder that Adele became a star, was in relationships, had a kid, won numerous awards and sold a bajillion records at all different sizes and shapes before this."
Last year, on her 31st birthday, Adele wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a series of black-and-white photos of herself that she had "changed drastically in the last couple years."
"30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times," she captioned the post. "I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself."
She said that for the first time in a decade, she was ready to feel the world around her and look up for once.
"Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough," she wrote.