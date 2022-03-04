Administrator, resource officer injured in Kansas school shooting

An administrator and a resource officer were injured Friday when a gunman opened fire inside a Kansas high school, according to police.

Authorities said a suspect was in custody following the shooting at Olathe East High School, but did not provide any details about the person.

No students were injured during the incident, the Olathe Police Department said in a tweet. Details on the conditions of the administrator and the officer were not immediately available.

While there was no longer a threat to the school, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene and providing assistance in the investigation, the agency said in a tweet.

Police were staging parents in a nearby parking lot midday. Olathe East is about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.