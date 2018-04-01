McClain had testified at Syed's post-conviction hearing, saying that despite writing two letters and submitting an affidavit for the 2000 trial to Christina Gutierrez, Syed's trial attorney, no one ever reached out to her.

She said she was with Syed in the high school library at the time prosecutors pinned him to Lee's murder.

Syed and Lee were seniors at the same Baltimore high school. Prosecutors claimed that after Lee began dating someone new, Syed strangled her in a fit of rage, then dumped her body in a city park.

During the original trial, prosecutors largely used the testimony of a witness who said he helped Syed dig a hole for Lee's body and cellphone records putting him in the area where the body was buried.

There was no eyewitness testimony or physical evidence from the scene linking Syed to the murder. But testimony from a mutual friend of Lee's and Syed's was used to help corroborate the cellphone records indicating where Syed had supposedly been when Lee was killed.

The podcast was downloaded more than five million times and raised doubts about whether he committed the crime.

Brown on Thursday again credited "Serial" with helping Syed's case.

"If you recall, the first time around, we were pursuing the alibi issue but we were unable to locate our alibi witness, and 'Serial' kind of shook the trees and that got us to get in contact with Asia McClain," Brown said. "In that way 'Serial' was huge."

As the case gained worldwide attention because of the podcast, Brown tried to get Syed freed on bail, but that was denied in 2016. He said he would consider a new effort to win Syed bail.