Adult 'trespasser' fatally stabs California high-schooler on campus

A California high school student died Monday after a man authorities described as a “trespasser” entered the Stockton campus and fatally stabbed her.

The suspect, who Stockton deputy police chief Eric Kane said was a man in his 40s, was in custody.

Neither the man’s alleged motive nor his relationship with the student was immediately clear, Kane said during a news conference. Nor was it clear where exactly at the school the stabbing occurred.

School district superintendent John Ramirez Jr. identified the man as a "trespasser." He doesn't appear to be the parent of a student, school district spokeswoman Melinda Meza said in an email.

The stabbing happened at Amos Alonzo Stagg High School shortly after 11 a.m. when the suspect arrived in a vehicle, Kane said.

He entered the school through a gate and stabbed the girl multiple times, Ramirez said.

Ramirez did not identify the girl, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A school district police officer “was right there immediately and was able to do his job and help prevent that from continuing,” Ramirez said.

“It happened so quickly that they weren’t able to stop it, but they were able to detain him and take him into custody,” he said.

The school, north of downtown Stockton, was placed on lockdown, Ramirez said.

Ramirez said district officials were scheduled to meet and re-evaluate security protocols.