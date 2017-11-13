Advertisers Between Rock and Hard Place Over ‘Hannity’ Sponsorship

Advertisers are yet again caught in the crosshairs of politics with no place good to go.

Five brands, including coffeemaker company Keurig, tweeted over the weekend that they would avoid advertising on Fox News' "Hannity." The show's advertisers were targeted on Twitter over the weekend by Angelo Carusone, president of the liberal activist group Media Matters for America, with notes accusing Hannity of attacking women for speaking out against sexual harassment.

Hannity defends child molester Roy Moore and then chastises the women that spoke out, reminding them the ten commandments say "thou shall not bear false witness."



Here's a current list of @seanhannity's sponsors: https://t.co/OaRtjnss2y — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 10, 2017

The controversy arose after Fox News personality Sean Hannity interviewed embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on his radio show. While the interview was pointed — Hannity asked Moore to address the allegations that he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl decades ago — Hannity appeared to describe the encounter as "consensual," setting off a tweet storm over the weekend.

Hannity, speaking on another Fox show late last week, said that he misspoke and that he was referring to the other women who told The Washington Post last week that Moore had dated them when they were 18 or 19 years old and Moore was in his 30s.

Donna, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

Other advertisers responding to a tweet storm of protest over the weekend included realtor.com, genetic testing company 23 and Me, vitamin company Nature's Bounty and a plus-size fashion firm, Eloquii.

While we continually strategize on where we advertise on and offline, we are not currently, and will not be running TV ads on Hannity. @mmfa — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) November 11, 2017

Hi there! Hannity is blocked from our advertising list. If we can help with anything else, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at social@eloquii.com. — ELOQUII (@ELOQUII) November 10, 2017

We’ve received inquiries RE: advertising on Hannity. We are not running TV advertising on Hannity. We continue to closely evaluate where we advertise. — 23andMe (@23andMe) November 10, 2017

The moves caused a near-instantaneous backlash among Hannity supporters, some of whom launched a crusade against Keurig coffeemakers. Hannity, himself, retweeted many of the messages.

@Keurig How are you guys going to respond to this? Are you going to be hypocrites and not condone this or are you going to remain bigots and take your ads off @seanhannity? Asking for a friend — Alexander Kartman (@noxeout) November 12, 2017

The heated political environment has created a slew of headaches for marketers who are pilloried for supporting some news networks and then slammed when they pull their ads.

Ad boycotts, however, are no joke. The last Fox News ad boycott resulted in the departure of its top-rated host, Bill O'Reilly, in April, after 27 advertisers pulled their commercials in light of sex harassment allegations against the star. O'Reilly continues to deny the allegations.

The conservative site Breitbart also organized its own boycott of Kellogg's after the cereal maker joined other advertisers in saying they would no longer advertise on the site.

Fox News wasn't immediately available for comment.