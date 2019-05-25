Breaking News Emails
A record number of African American women graduated from West Point military academy in New York.
Among the more than 200 female cadets in the 2019 graduating class, 34 were black women, the largest number of African American female graduates in the academy's history.
U.S. Military Academy spokesman Francis DeMaro said last year's class had 27 African American female graduates.
“My hope when young black girls see these photos is that they understand that regardless of what life presents you, you have the ability and fortitude to be a force to be reckoned with,” cadet Tiffany Welch-Baker told the outlet Because of Them We Can earlier this month.
Overall there were 110 African American graduates, double the number from six years ago, in 2013.
Vice President Mike Pence spoke at Saturday's ceremony, calling the more than 980 graduates "the best of the best."
Pence also told the class that as they accept "the mantle of leadership" their commander in chief, President Donald Trump, "will always have your back."
The graduates will become U.S. Army second lieutenants.