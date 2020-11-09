After 14 boys, Michigan parents welcome a girl

A Michigan family that has attracted worldwide interest for having 14 baby boys in a row — a 1 in 16,384 chance, according to the "TODAY" show — has broken the streak.

Maggie Schwandt, November 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Jay Schwandt / Jay Schwandt via AP

On Thursday, Jay and Kateri Schwandt, both 45, welcomed into the world Maggie Jayne, their 15th child and first daughter, according to social media posts from the family.

Before Maggie Jayne, the Schwandts had Tyler, Zach, Drew, Brandon, Tommy, Vinny, Calvan, Gabe, Wesley, Charlie, Luke, Tucker and Francisco.

Soon after Finley, their 14th boy, was born in 2018, the Lakeview, Michigan, parents told the "TODAY" show that they were surprised that "she was a boy again" and that Finley's middle name "Sheboygan" was based on this statistically unlikely situation.

The Schwandt family has a web series known as "14 Outdoorsmen" in which the previously all-boys family engages in various outdoor activities in and around their 200-acre farm in western Michigan.

In a post last week announcing Maggie Jayne's return home, 14 Outdoorsmen said "the boys are so in love already."