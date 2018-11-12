Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Farnoush Amiri and Jiachuan Wu

California's deadliest fires on record have left 31 dead and forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents across the state.

In the city of Paradise, less than 100 miles north of Sacramento, the Camp Fire has left some areas nearly unrecognizable.

"Honestly, it looks like Armageddon," Brian Rice, chairman of the California Fire Foundation said on Friday. "There's a part of me that wonders if this city will come back. It is that devastating."

The damage in the 26,682-population town is so complete that some folks are seriously wondering if they’ll ever go back.

As of Sunday night, 4,000 firefighters were on the scene as the fire had captured 110,000 acres of land and was 25 percent contained, according to the state fire officials.

Slide between before and after photos from Paradise.