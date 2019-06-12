Breaking News Emails
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called on the state horse racing board to ensure that no horse be allowed to race until it is independently examined for fitness by a veterinarian.
The governor's demand came just two days after another horse was killed at the famed Los Angeles-area track, Santa Anita Park, bringing the total number of equine fatalities there to 29 since Christmas, NBC Los Angeles reported.
"I continue to be troubled by the horse deaths at Santa Anita Park," Newsom said.
"Enough is enough. I am calling on the California Horse Racing Board to ensure that no horse races until they are examined by independent veterinarians and found fit to compete. As Santa Anita prepares to host the 2019 Breeders' Cup in November, we must show the horse racing world that California puts safety first."
Representatives for the governor, the state racing board and the owners of Santa Anita Park could not be immediately reached for comment by NBC News on Wednesday morning.
Newsom's call echoes that of the state's senior U.S. senator, Dianne Feinstein, who has repeatedly asked for racing to be shut down at Santa Anita in light of the rash of deaths.
And even the state horse racing board said over the weekend that it "recommended to Santa Anita management that they suspend racing for the seven remaining race days but that they allow horses to continue to train during that period."
But track owners said Sunday night that they have no intention of closing down.
Deaths in horse racing are are uncommon, but Santa Anita's spate of tragedy are way ahead of recent pace.
There were 26 equine deaths at the famed track in all of the 2018-19 season. This year's grim total of 29 comes with two more weekends of racing still to go, and Santa Anita suspended racing for nearly a month in March to examine the racing surface.