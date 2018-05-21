Subscribe to Breaking News emails

After hospitalization, George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine for summer

The 41st president was eager to get to Maine after the death of his wife, Barbara, and a bout with a blood infection.

by Associated Press /

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.

Bush, 93, arrived Sunday evening at his seaside home in Kennebunkport. Dozens of residents greeted his motorcade at the town's Dock Square, with some waving flags and holding signs.

Friends say Bush, the 41st president, was eager to get to Maine after enduring the death of his wife, Barbara, and then falling ill with a blood infection.

April 24: Bush doing 'much better' after hospitalization

Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since childhood, with the exception of his service as a naval aviator in World War II. Officials say they anticipate a low-key summer with family and friends.

