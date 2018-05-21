After hospitalization, George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine for summer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.

Bush, 93, arrived Sunday evening at his seaside home in Kennebunkport. Dozens of residents greeted his motorcade at the town's Dock Square, with some waving flags and holding signs.

Friends say Bush, the 41st president, was eager to get to Maine after enduring the death of his wife, Barbara, and then falling ill with a blood infection.