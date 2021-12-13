Before and after photos show scale of tornado destruction in Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas

A rare December tornado outbreak across multiple states killed at least 74 people, with many more unaccounted for, on a path of destruction that nearly leveled entire towns.
One of the tornados managed to cross four states — Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky — in four hours, some dubbing it a “Quad-State Tornado.” Communities such as Mayfield, Kentucky, have been almost entirely decimated and thousands have been displaced.
Satellite images from before and after the storm show the level of devastation some of the worst hit areas have experienced.
Amazon warehouse
Six people were killed in Edwardsville, Illinois, when an EF3 tornado touched down at an Amazon warehouse.
The storm destroyed part of the building the length of a football field, causing 40-foot tall concrete walls to collapse inward on both sides, and the roof fell downward, according to Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford.
Search and rescue crews were sorting through the site over the weekend to find potential survivors.
Monette Manor Nursing Home
Preliminary reviews of reports from Arkansas showed that three tornadoes touched down in the northeastern part of the state. Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, was almost completely razed to the ground in the storm.
One person died at the home and another five were were seriously injured.
Mayfield candle factory
The Mayfield Consumer Products' candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, was among the hardest hit locations in the weekend tornado storm. At least eight people were killed when the factory’s roof collapsed, sparking a long search and rescue effort over the weekend.
One survivor, Mark Saxton, said he looked outside Friday night after a third tornado warning had him feeling unsettled. It was then he says that he saw a tornado headed in their direction and he began to back up to a tornado-safe hallway.
But it was too late, he said.
“Tiles and concrete started falling,” he said. Walls imploded. “Everyone started running, so I just dropped to the ground. I got in a fetal position, and the concrete slab fell on top of me.”
At least four factory workers told NBC News that supervisors warned employees they would be fired if they left their shifts early to seek shelter from the storm.
Mayfield, Kentucky
Outside of the candle factory, the community didn’t fair much better. Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan told NBC's "Nightly News" over the weekend that the town "is gone."
“We knew it was bad, but not till the sun started coming up did we look at it and saw matchsticks,” she said. “Our hearts are broken.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was unable to give a full estimate of how many residences were gone in the area, but he estimated that the state lost thousands of homes. The streets of Mayfield, which has a population of 10,000, were filled with debris, torn-down power lines and trees ripped from the ground.
Mayfield resident Wayne Flint, whose family restaurant was flattened in the disaster, said he was ready to rebuild. "There's nothing left here. So, all we can do is just clean up and start again," Flint said. "That's what we're going to do. ... I don't know what else to do."