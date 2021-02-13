After surgery, Louisiana woman's hair is free of Gorilla Glue

For the first time in weeks, Tessica Brown is Gorilla Glue-free.

The Louisiana woman went viral earlier this month when she revealed on TikTok that she had used the adhesive, which is not meant for skin or hair, in place of her normal hairspray and couldn't remove it. She said that even a trip to the emergency room hadn't solved the problem.

But on Wednesday, Brown had surgery, performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng, to remove the glue from her hair.

"Initially I thought it was a joke," Obeng told TMZ about the situation.

"It's medical hair adhesive remover that we used in the operating room, the company was very generous to us, they brought me some," Dr. Obeng said.

After the four-hour procedure, Brown's hair was free.

"The procedure was a success. Dr. Obeng was able to remove all of the Gorilla Glue out of her hair," Gina Rodriguez, Brown's manager, told NBC News. "She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal. As you can imagine, Tessica's scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover."

After Brown's videos, in which she said that using Gorilla Glue spray in her hair was a "bad, bad, bad idea," the company tweeted that it was "very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident" and emphasized that product labels warn people not to use the glue on skin or clothing.

"I've washed my hair 15 times and it don't move," Brown said in the videos, which have been moved more than 30 million times.

Brown set up a GoFundMe account after realizing that she may need to undergo a different medical procedure to remove the glue from her hair.