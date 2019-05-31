Breaking News Emails
An 11-foot alligator broke into a Florida house and stunned its human inhabitants when they woke up Friday morning to be greeted by the massive reptile, police said.
The unwanted overnight visitor broke through low windows at the home in the Eagles Landing neighborhood and broke four bottles of wine, homeowners told NBC affiliate WFLA.
Clearwater police spokeswoman Joelle Castelli called the alligator "aggressive."
"This one broke through the glass to get into the home," Castelli said.
Clearwater police and a local trapper capture and safely removed the gator, officials said.
With the injury-free conclusion to the scary gator-vs.-family encounter, Clearwater police had fun with the incident, tweeting, "See you later, alligator" along with a gator emoji.