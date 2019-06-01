Breaking News Emails
An 11-foot alligator broke into a Florida house and stunned its human inhabitants when they woke up and were greeted by the massive reptile Friday morning, police said.
The unwanted overnight visitor broke through low windows at the home in the Eagles Landing neighborhood and broke four bottles of wine, the homeowners told NBC affiliate WFLA.
Homeowner Mary Wischhusen said when she first heard something, she thought something had fallen through the roof into the kitchen.
But then couldn't believe her eyes.
"There he was in the entrance way to the kitchen just laying there, never opened his mouth or anything," Wischhusen told the NBC affiliate.
A veteran nurse, Wischhusen said it takes a lot to shake her up.
"I hyperventilated a little bit, that's about all I did. And I think it's because my training keeps me kind a little cool," she said.
Clearwater police spokeswoman Joelle Castelli called the alligator "aggressive."
"This one broke through the glass to get into the home," Castelli said.
But Wischhusen said the animal seemed rather calm. As it sat there, she even had a word with the intruder.
"I said ‘I don't want to play with you,' " Wischhusen recalled saying to the animal before police arrived. "I didn't know what to do with myself, so I went on the internet and went playing on games."
Clearwater police and a local trapper capture and safely removed the gator, officials said.
With the injury-free conclusion to the scary gator-vs.-family encounter, Clearwater police had fun with the incident, tweeting, "See you later, alligator" along with a gator emoji.