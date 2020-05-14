Aggressive swarm of bees kills four dogs in Arizona

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An aggressive swarm of bees killed four dogs in Arizona on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The Tucson Fire Department said it responded to the incident east of the city shortly before 3 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the attack occurred or who owned the dogs. One of the animals died as emergency crews used a foam to kill the insects, the department tweeted.

“We never enjoy killing precious bees, but in these rare cases it is necessary,” the department said.

The remaining dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic, where they were later died, the department said.