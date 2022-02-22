Verdict in for 3 men in federal hate crime trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death

A federal jury in Georgia reached a verdict in the hate crime case against the three men in the death of Ahmaud Arbery on Tuesday.

After a day of deliberation, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Tuesday morning that the jury — made up of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person — had come to a conclusion and would read its verdict shortly.

The trial centered on father and son, Greg and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan,” who chased Arbery, 25, through their coastal Georgia neighborhood in trucks. The three men spotted Arbery running by their homes in February 2020, and cornered him and Travis McMichael fatally shot him with a shotgun.

They were convicted of murder and given life sentences in the state that focused on the murder. The federal hate crime trial centered on the history of the three men and their racial bias, a motive that prosecutors in the state case largely avoided.

The prosecution spent a week working to establish that Arbery's murder was driven by the three men's racial bias and their animus toward Black people.

Witnesses called included an FBI analyst who had combed through the three men's social media and messaging history, where she found messages, videos and memes that appeared to show that the three men held strong prejudices against Black people.

The defense said the messages and social media posts added to evidence were taken out of context.

Friday was the final day and perhaps the most jarring for the jury, as prosecutors called neighbors and former coworkers of the McMichaels, who all testified that the father and son made troubling racist jokes, rants and statements and were open about their negative feelings toward Black people.

Throughout the case, the defense maintained a position that the three men may not be likable and may have said troubling things in the past, they did not dispute the essential facts of the case, but insisted they were not driven by prejudice to kill Arbery.

On Monday, the jury heard closing arguments in which prosecutor Christopher Perras told them that the three men were driven by their "pent-up racial anger" and said Travis McMichael "was just looking for a reason" to harm a Black person.

The prosecution also focused on the McMichaels operating as vigilantes and their view that they operated above the law. At one point in the closing statement, Perras noted that Greg McMichaels did not call police when Arbery ran by, he called his son and picked up his gun.

“There’s a big difference between being vigilant and being a vigilante,” said Perras, later adding: “It’s important for you to understand the full depth of the defendants’ racial hatred.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.