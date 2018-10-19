Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A former top aide to a university president in Georgia has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a prostitution ring, authorities said Friday following a months-long investigation.

Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, who was the executive assistant to Fort Valley State University's president, is one of seven people charged in the case.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said Friday in a news release that Johnson, 48, was charged with six counts of prostitution and six counts of pimping, as well as conspiracy to commit fiduciary theft for allegedly planning in 2015 to take scholarship money that had been awarded to a student.

University spokeswoman Teresa D. Southern said in a statement Friday that the school has "consistently and aggressively" worked with investigators handling the case.

"While we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, we expect anyone who has compromised the trust of our students to be held accountable with all deliberate speed," she said.

Arrest warrants also were issued for Ernest Harvey, 47; Kenneth Howard, 56; Ryan Jenkins, 35; Charles Jones, 57; Devontae Little, 26; and Arthur James Nance Jr., 46. They are all charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy from incidents believed to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Authorities began investigating this past spring following allegations of sexual misconduct at the school. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the investigation involved the university's chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, but authorities have not confirmed those details.

Johnson was on the sorority's chapter council, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Calls to her attorney were not immediately returned.