Air Force captain's childhood in Iraq influences her career

Though Nadeem had no understanding of the language at the time, she stayed in Iraq with her father. The Gulf War was underway and Saddam Hussein was in power. She remembers encountering American soldiers and asking them to take her home to her mother.

“Being born in America, you kind of know what freedom is like. And then going back to Iraq it’s just kind of a constricted environment,” Nadeem said. “I could feel that as an 8-year-old.”

Nadeem returned to the Middle East years later, when she deployed as a member of the Air Force. Nadeem chose to enlist in the military out of a desire to serve her country — but also to confront the false perceptions of her fellow Arab-Americans that she noticed after Sept. 11, 2001.

“People started saying crazy things about Arabs, Muslims, you know kind of associating them with terrorists,” she said.

“It was this kind of — I want to go help. I want to educate people to understand that Middle Eastern people are good.”

Nadeem first enlisted in the security forces in 2003 — asking her recruiter for whatever role would allow her to deploy as often as possible — before becoming an officer.

Her cultural background as an Iraqi-American has had an important impact on her work throughout her career, especially in her current work as an intelligence officer.

She encourages fellow Arab-Americans seeking to join the military to follow her lead: “We need those different perspectives. We need that cultural aspect. We need people with different views.”