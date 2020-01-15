Air National Guard base in Tennessee on lockdown after reports of suspicious person

An Air National Guard base in Tennessee was on lockdown Wednesday following reports of a suspicious person with a rifle, according to a base spokesperson.
Authorities were conducting a sweep of the area where the person was reported to have been seen. There are no reports of injuries.
The Tennessee National Guard said in a Facebook post that it is working with state and federal law enforcement to investigate the incident.
"The situation is developing and more information will be released as it becomes available," the post read.
The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is in Louisville is about 10 miles south of downtown Knoxville.
Local law enforcement and the base's security team were investigating.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.