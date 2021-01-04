IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Air travel tracker: How many people are flying in the U.S.?

Fewer people have flown since March 2020, however, that number has increased in recent months, alongside an increase in Covid cases and deaths.
Travelers wait in line to check in at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid a Covid-19 surge in Southern California, on Dec. 22, 2020. Across the country, close to one million crossed TSA checkpoints that day.Mario Tama / Getty Images
By Nigel Chiwaya

The pandemic has pounded air travel.

And while the holidays brought a bump, airlines expect 2021 to be a balancing act between pandemic safety and business interests.

Despite the CDC warning Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel, millions did anyway. And despite CDC recommendations to celebrate the holidays with those you live with, millions more traveled around Christmas and New Year's Day.

The chart below tracks how many people pass through TSA checkpoints daily, amid continued high numbers of Covid-19 deaths and cases, and as the country's vaccination program unfolds. The chart will be updated once a day before 11 a.m. ET.

Passengers have largely avoided airplanes since March 2020, with data from the Transportation Security Administration showing the number of people passing through checkpoints far below pre-pandemic levels:

Nigel Chiwaya is a deputy data editor for NBC News.