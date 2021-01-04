The pandemic has pounded air travel.

And while the holidays brought a bump, airlines expect 2021 to be a balancing act between pandemic safety and business interests.

Despite the CDC warning Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel, millions did anyway. And despite CDC recommendations to celebrate the holidays with those you live with, millions more traveled around Christmas and New Year's Day.

The chart below tracks how many people pass through TSA checkpoints daily, amid continued high numbers of Covid-19 deaths and cases, and as the country's vaccination program unfolds. The chart will be updated once a day before 11 a.m. ET.