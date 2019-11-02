Breaking News Emails
Airbnb announced that it is banning "party houses" after a shooting at a Halloween night bash in Northern California left five people dead and several others injured.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, company CEO Brian Chesky said Airbnb is banning "party houses" and "redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct."
Chesky outlined several steps Airbnb plans to take, including "expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations" and creating a "dedicated party house rapid response team."
"What happened on Thursday night in Orinda, CA was horrible. I feel for the families and neighbors impacted by this tragedy - we are working to support them," Chesky tweeted.
Deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office were headed to a home in Orinda, about 8 miles east of Berkeley, to investigate a noise complaint when they received reports of a shooting at about 10:50 p.m.
The house was being rented for a party that had been advertised on social media, the sheriff's office said Friday. Five of the more than 100 guests were killed.
They have been identified as Oshiana Tompkins, 19; Tiyon Farley, 22; Omar Taylor, 24; Ramon Hill Jr., 23; and Javin County, 29.
Orinda Police Chief David Cook initially said at least four people were injured in the shooting, but officials later said that more people were hospitalized. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made.