Aircraft associated with military crashes in Las Vegas valley

An aircraft associated with the Air Force crashed in a Las Vegas neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to a local base.

The Nellis Air Force Base said that it was aware of the incident involving an aircraft "associated" with the base in a tweet. Black smoke plumes appeared to rise from the scene of the crash.

We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available. — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) May 24, 2021

It's unclear what kind of aircraft was involved, the condition of the pilot or if any injuries were reported.

According to NBC affiliate KSNV, the crash occurred about three miles south of the base.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.