Airplanes collide at Indiana airport, killing two

Two people were killed Monday after their single-engine airplane collided with a jet on an airport runway in Marion, Indiana, officials said.

Two people died when two planes collided at the Marion Municipal Airport on Monday afternoon. Joe Fenton / WTHR

Jim McKinney, president of the Marion Municipal Airport Board, said the smaller Cessna 150 split in half, ejecting one person from the aircraft. The victim died on impact, according to a doctor at the scene who witnessed the collision, McKinney said.

The second person died in a fire on the plane, McKinney said. Neither victim was identified.

No one on the jet was killed, McKinney said.

McKinney said the Cessna 150, which was taking off, collided with a Cessna 525 CitationJet that was landing at Marion Municipal Airport, between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. He said the Cessna 150 pilot either did not see the jet or thought that it had cleared the runway and that it was safe to take off.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the smaller plane struck the tail of the jet — which was carrying five people — shortly after 5 p.m.

McKinney said the smaller plane was out for a pleasure trip. The FAA said the airport does not have an air traffic control tower and pilots are expected to use the radio to announce their intentions.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office told NBC affiliate WTHR that it was still working to identify the dead. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.