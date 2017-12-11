Play Facebook

The suspect in a terror-related attack in New York City has been identified as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant who lives in Brooklyn.

Akayed Ullah's passport photo.

The suspect — who had the device affixed to his body by Velcro and zip ties, according to police — was being treated for wounds and burns at Bellevue Hospital.

"He did make statements but we're not going to talk about that right now," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said at a news conference after the Monday morning incident in a subway passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Authorities said it was unclear if the man planned for the device to explode where it did or if he had another target.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said it appeared the suspect acted alone.

"All we know of is one individual who, thank God, was unsuccessful in his aims," de Blasio said.

Police take down Akayed Ullah.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.