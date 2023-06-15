Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, welcome baby boy Roman Pacino to world

Acting icon Al Pacino, at age 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfalla, 29, welcomed his fourth child to the world, his camp said Thursday.

A representative for the actor issued a brief statement about the birth but did not include any other details about the joyous event, such as the height and weight of the newborn or where the birth took place.

"I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," the actor's spokesman said. "No other statement or comments will be provided."

The "Godfather" and “Scent of a Woman” actor already has three other children: daughter Julie Marie, 33, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia.

Doctors and medical ethicists had raised concerns about Pacino fathering children at such an advanced age.