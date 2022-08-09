Alabama deputy fatally shoots man who pointed flare gun at him, officials say

MOULTON, Ala. — An Alabama deputy shot and killed a man who pointed a modified flare gun at him after fleeing a traffic stop, law enforcement officials said.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Hutto, 50, was shot and killed Saturday after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Investigators said they later discovered it was a flare gun loaded with a modified 12-guage shotgun shell, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s department said the deputy was trying to stop Hutto who was driving a truck down the center of the road. They said Hutto first threw bottles and nails at the deputy’s car. After his truck became disabled, Hutto got out of the truck and pointed the flare gun at the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Hutto had outstanding warrants for domestic violence.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Monday that it is reviewing the incident at the request of the sheriff. The deputy is on paid leave during the investigation.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said he supported the deputy.

“We have an incredible group of men and women that serve Lawrence County and put themselves in harm’s way. I stand by my deputies. Any threat to their safety will be met in kind. Please keep my deputy, the deputy’s family, and the families affected by this in your thoughts and prayers,” Sanders said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Hutto’s family told WAAY that they’re frustrated with a lack of information from the sheriff’s office. Family members told the news station that they learned of Hutto’s death on Facebook.

“He didn’t deserve this, not the way he got shot down. We just want justice for our brother, because this ain’t right,” Hutto’s sister, Cathy Hill, told the station.