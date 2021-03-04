Alabama governor extends mask order but says mandate will end in April

The governor of Alabama said she will extend the state's current mask mandate through April 9, and then lift the order.

Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday that the extension is to allow businesses time to implement their own policies and make any necessary adjustments prior to the deadline.

Under the current order, masks are required in public whenever someone is within 6 feet of another individual from a different household. Face coverings are also required in schools and colleges for both employees and students in second grade and above.

But once the order ends on April 9, masks will no longer be mandated.

Ivey's announcement comes days after the governors of Texas and Mississippi announced that they would be lifting their states' mask mandates and rolling back many of their Covid-19 health requirements.

