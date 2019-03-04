Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 4, 2019, 11:30 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A video posted on Facebook over the weekend of Alabama high school students using racial slurs against black people and debating the merits of the Holocaust has sparked an investigation by the city's schools.

In the video, that was shared on Facebook and other social media platforms, a group of white high school students in Hoover, Alabama, outside Birmingham, are heard using racial slurs at what appears to be a private home, according to AL.com.

"F--- N-words, f--- Jews," one boy says. A girl then responds: "Jews would be fine because they're white."

She added: "It's fine, we just need N-words gone."

NBC has not independently verified the video.

Hoover Superintendent Kathy Murphy told AL.com that she spoke to the principals of the two high schools in the district, Hoover and Spain Park, in a conference call Monday morning and confirmed that the students in the video are enrolled in the school system.

“We are exceptionally sad and disappointed that this would either be the attitude of some of our young people or whatever would prompt them to have such conversations," she told AL.com.

She also said: "It certainly speaks to the work we have before us."

The principals at Hoover and Spain Park high schools did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Hoover City Schools said in a statement Monday it was made aware of a the video featuring students "who appear to be engaged in disturbing conduct" over the weekend.

"Although it was not part of any school function, the conduct in question is in direct conflict with our school system’s values and its mission," the school district said in its statement. "Our school administrators are carefully investigating the situation in order to assess our options under the Code of Student Conduct."

Hoover was in national headlines recently after a white police officer shot and killed E.J. Bradford Jr., an African-American man, at the Riverchase Galleria mall Thanksgiving night. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said last month the officer's actions were "justified" and he will not face charges.