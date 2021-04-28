Alabama man arrested on murder charges after woman, 2 kids found in car in lake

An Alabama man has been arrested on capital murder charges after three people were found dead in a car in a lake near the Georgia state line Monday, officials said.

Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton, has been charged with four counts of capital murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The agency did not identify the victims or give their ages, but the Barbour County coroner has said a woman and two children were dead, according to NBC affiliate WSFA of Montgomery.

They were found in a Toyota partially submerged in Lake Eufaula around 7:20 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Eufaula police have said the victims were thought to be from out of state.

McGhee is being held without bail, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, said. It was not clear if he had an attorney, and a phone number for a residence associated with him in Clayton could not immediately be found.

ALEA said investigators made contact with him after he was released from a hospital Monday evening and that the investigation was ongoing.

The causes of death were also not released in Tuesday's statement.

Lake Eufaula is on the Alabama-Georgia state line, northeast of Dothan, Alabama.