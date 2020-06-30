Alabama mayor resigns after slamming Crimson Tide for supporting Black Lives Matter

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A mayor in Alabama has resigned after making disparaging comments about the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide football team over its support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers submitted a resignation letter Saturday to the city clerk that stated, "I quit the job of mayor effective June 27 at 4:30 p.m.," City Attorney Steven Thomas told NBC News on Tuesday.

Mark Chambers, mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama. carbonhill.org

Carbon Hill is a city of less than 2,000 people, the majority of them white, according to the most recent census data. The city is about 60 miles northwest of Birmingham.

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

In a Facebook post Saturday, Chambers wrote, "I got several Alabama pictures for sale," adding that in his opinion, the Crimson Tide and its coach, Nick Saban, were "done," according to The Daily Mountain newspaper, which said it received screenshots of the remarks.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent.” pic.twitter.com/YF4ndJSpa0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 25, 2020

After one person commented on this post, "I think you may be right they haven't looked as good the last couple of years," Chambers replied that he was not getting rid of the photos because of the team's performance, the newspaper reported. "Their sorry a-- political views is why their getting out of my house," he wrote.

Chambers added, "When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my a--."

The post appeared to be in response to a two-minute video the team released Thursday featuring players and Saban reading an essay by Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, which closed with the words, "All lives can't matter until Black lives matter."

"In this moment in history, we can't be silent," read the tweet that accompanied the video.

Chambers could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. When reached Saturday by text message by the Daily Mountain Eagle, he declined to comment, telling the newspaper, "Make it up as you go Ed you have done a good job of that so far." He also asked not to be contacted anymore.

Chambers apologized last June for a Facebook post suggesting that homosexuals, abortion rights advocates and others should be killed.

Greg Anderson has been named mayor pro temp of the city. The Carbon Hill City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday night to discuss plans to appoint a new mayor to serve for the rest of the term, which ends in November, the city attorney said.