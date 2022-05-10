Alabama murder suspect Casey White waives extradition, signs paperwork with shackled hand

Casey White, the Alabama inmate who was captured Monday in Indiana after an 11-day manhunt, waived extradition during his first court hearing Tuesday.

The hearing came less than 24 hours after he and the former corrections officer accused of helping him escape crashed in Indiana following a police pursuit.

Casey White's decision to waive an extradition hearing means he can now be transported back to Alabama, where he escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail. He signed the waiver with his shackled left hand.

"I’m waiving my rights. I’m going back to Alabama," Casey White, wearing a bright yellow prison shirt and pants, told the judge.

The ex-officer, Vicky White, 56, was pronounced dead hours after the crash, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Coroner Steve Lockyear said.

Murder suspect Casey White, 38, surrendered to authorities following the wreck, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said when Casey White came out of the car, he exclaimed: “Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head, and I didn’t do it.”

Vicky and Casey White were not related, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said during an appearance Tuesday on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

While the initial information indicates Vicky White shot herself, the sheriff said “we won’t rule anything out until we have a thorough investigation by the coroner.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Officials have Casey White had a “special relationship” with Vicky White, the former assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Jail. Authorities have said they had a relationship for at least two years and communicated over the phone.

Vicky White is believed to have helped Casey White escape on her final day at work before retirement.

A tow truck hauls the Cadillac sedan fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were driving when law enforcement officials forced them into a ditch in Evansville, Ind., on May 9, 2022. Denny Simmons / USA Today Network

A warrant for her arrest was issued this month alleging she facilitated or permitted Casey White’s April 29 escape.

Casey White was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, 58, and he was already in jail in connection with a 2015 home invasion, carjacking and police chase, according to the Marshals Service.

Casey White confessed to stabbing Ridgeway and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared, according to the agency.

Casey White. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via Shutterstock

The Marshals Service was offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and an additional $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Vicky White.

Officers realized the two were missing around 3:30 p.m. April 29, when Vicky White’s phone went straight to voicemail after repeated attempts to contact her, Singleton said.

Vicky and Casey White left the detention center, purportedly for a mental health evaluation in court. Investigators later confirmed that such an evaluation was never scheduled, Singleton said.

At the time of her departure, Vicky White told the booking officer she planned to go to a medical appointment after she dropped off Casey White because she was not feeling well. But she had no appointment scheduled, Singleton has said.

She transported the suspect by herself — a violation of the policy requiring two sworn deputies to transport people under those charges, the sheriff said.