Feb. 5, 2019, 7:28 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

An Alabama police officer who fired shots that killed a 21-year-old man on Thanksgiving night at a mall outside of Birmingham will not face charges.

State Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that his investigation found that the officer did not break the law and will not be charged in the death of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford, Jr.

The shooting of Bradford at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover happened in the immediate aftermath of gunfire at the mall, to which the officer, who has not been identified, was responding.

The attorney general's report says the officer mistakenly believed Bradford had fired the earlier shots and was justified in shooting him. The officer saw Bradford running toward the shooting scene with a gun and believed he was trying to kill the shooting victim, according to the report.

The facts of the case demonstrate that the officer "reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot” Bradford, the report states.

Two bystanders — Brian Wilson, 18, and Molly Davis, 12, were also injured by gunfire.

Erron Brown, 20, was charged in November with attempted murder in the shooting of Wilson that preceded the officer's opening fire on Bradford.

The killing of Bradford sparked weeks of protest.

Police initially described the 21-year-old as the gunman and said officers acted heroically to “take out the threat,” but later corrected themselves and identified Brown as the alleged shooter.

The attorney general, whose office took over the investigation from the local district attorney in Hoover, also released surveillance video and other documents from the investigation.

Bradford's father called the attorney general "a coward" for the report's finding.

“My son was murdered. And you think I’m going to let it go?,” Bradford’s father, Emantic Sr. told reporters Tuesday. “That was a homicide … You killed my son. You are a coward. You’re a coward too, Steve Marshall.”

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Bradford family, said officers stated in the attorney general's report that they did not give Bradford any verbal warning.

“We don’t have any evidence whatsoever that E.J. ever knew the police officers were there whatsoever," he said Tuesday.

An independent autopsy showed Bradford was struck three times from behind — in the head, neck and back.