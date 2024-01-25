Alabama prepares for first U.S. nitrogen gas execution

ATMORE, Ala. — Preparations were underway Thursday to put an Alabama man to death using nitrogen gas — the first execution of its kind in the nation — as legal challenges were waged in the final hours attempting to halt the untested method.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, is set to die by nitrogen hypoxia, in which he will be strapped to a gurney and made to breathe nitrogen gas through a mask apparatus, depriving him of oxygen. The execution is set for 6 p.m. local time at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Read more on this story at NBCNews.com and watch “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

But such timing can be uncertain, as the U.S. Supreme Court could intervene, and this is particularly the case in Alabama, where a series of problematic executions using lethal injection prompted officials to pause the practice in 2022 and reevaluate.

Smith, who was convicted for his role in a 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, is already a rare example of a person who survived an execution. An attempt to put him to death by lethal injection in 2022 failed when prison staff at Atmore tried unsuccessfully to insert needles into a suitable vein.

“It makes it even worse that I suffered so much last year,” Smith told NBC News in a phone interview from prison in December. “And I’m still dealing with that currently. So the fact that they’ve got me lined up to be the first with gas is really terrifying.”

The experience left him with post-traumatic stress disorder and bouts of vomiting, and his lawyers have said in court filings they worry he may vomit while he is in the death chamber with the mask on and choke.

As a precaution, prison officials said they would give Smith his final meal of solid food by 10 a.m. and only clear liquids throughout the day.

Smith’s spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, said his last meal consisted of a Waffle House order: T-bone steak, hash browns and scrambled eggs in A.1. sauce and toast.

The concern that Smith is potentially being subjected to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Constitution has been the basis for filings by his legal team and has also led opponents of capital punishment and United Nations human rights experts to voice their concerns. But a federal appeals court on Wednesday dealt another blow, writing in a majority opinion that the fact nitrogen hypoxia is “new and novel” does not mean it is inherently cruel and unusual.

Alabama approved the use of nitrogen hypoxia for executions in 2018, given that the primary method, lethal injection, has become increasingly difficult due to a shortage of the necessary drugs.

Two other states, Oklahoma and Mississippi, have also approved the use of nitrogen hypoxia, but neither has tried it.

The appeals court noted it was Smith who initially agreed to accept nitrogen hypoxia over using lethal injection again, although it was at a time when the state’s protocol had not been developed.

Smith’s lawyers have argued that it is not the method itself that is troubling but the unknowns surrounding Alabama’s protocol, which has been heavily redacted in public filings.

His lawyers lodged another petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to block the execution, after the high court denied his application on Wednesday without comment.

Nitrogen gas is naturally occurring, but also colorless and odorless, and if not mixed with enough oxygen can cause physical side effects such as impaired respiration and vomiting, and even death.

Medical experts say even a small amount of oxygen getting into the mask when Smith is breathing nitrogen could prolong the time it takes for him to die and lead to slow asphyxiation.

Hood will be allowed to remain in the execution room, where he can give Smith his last rites before the mask is affixed to the inmate’s face. He said he was given an “orientation” by prison officials on Wednesday, but he still has his doubts about safety, including his own if something goes awry.

“That experience made me feel worse about today, certainly not better,” Hood said. “I expected there to be some sort of, more of a plan, more of a safety plan, more precautions, and none of that was in place. None of that was reality. I’ve kept asking questions. And they kept saying, ‘Trust us, trust us.’”

Hood said he was initially required to sign a waiver agreeing to be a certain distance from Smith in the chamber for his own protection.

“I think I’m prepared to witness a horror show,” he said, adding that Smith has been growing nauseous in recent days. “I can’t imagine seeing him choked to death, suffocate to death, have seizures.”

State officials have downplayed such concerns as speculative. In asking the Supreme Court on Thursday to deny Smith’s request to stay the execution, the state attorney general’s office said it believes “the new method will be swift, painless, and humane” and that “Smith will not have stomach contents of sufficient volume at the time of execution to vomit enough to choke to death.”

With his execution looming closer, Smith said last month that he has regrets, but is adamant the use of nitrogen gas as a new execution method will only “make more victims.”

Smith was 22 when a pastor named Charles Sennett hired him and two others for $1,000 each to kill his wife so he could collect on her life insurance, prosecutors said. Elizabeth Sennett, 45, was stabbed and beaten to death in her home. Her husband died by suicide, and one of the other men convicted in the slaying was executed in 2010.

Elizabeth Sennett’s adult sons said Thursday that after more than three decades of not having their mother, “We want closure” — no matter the method.

“He’s never apologized to us for this,” Charles Sennett Jr. said. “Not a letter, not not a word through his spiritual adviser or whoever. If he had done something like that years ago, we might have a little bit more compassion for the man.”

“As Christians,” Sennett said, “we’ve forgiven him.”

Abigail Brooks and Dasha Burns reported from Atmore, and Erik Ortiz from New York.