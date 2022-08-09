An Alabama teen made up a story about his mom’s death — then admitted he accidentally shot her, authorities say

An Alabama boy admitted that he accidentally shot his mother to death after having initially fabricated a story about how she died, authorities said Monday.

The family of the 12-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified, was cooperating with authorities, and his case will be processed in the family court system, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Ayobiyi Cook, 29, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday in Forestdale, just north of Birmingham.

In an initial statement, the sheriff's office said a man was seen fleeing from the house where Cook's body was found shortly before someone there called 911. There appeared to be no forced entry, the initial statement said.

In a second statement, the sheriff's office said investigators determined that an account provided by the boy was "not possible."

"The child eventually gave a true account of what happened," the statement said, adding that the child unintentionally fired a gun, fatally striking his mother.

Evidence found at the scene suggested the shooting was accidental, the statement said.

"This a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community," the statement said.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details about the incident. A man listed in public records as a relative of Cook's who appeared to live with her did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.