Alabama woman found dead 12 days after going inside police van, authorities say

An Alabama police department is under scrutiny after video showed a woman entering one of its vans nearly two weeks before an officer found her dead inside the vehicle.

City cameras captured Christina Nance, 29, going inside the van about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Huntsville Police Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver told reporters during a news conference on Friday. The vehicle was parked in the rear of department’s public safety complex, according to officials.

Nance made it into the van because it was unlocked, which goes against department policy and "shouldn't have happened," McCarver said.

It wasn't until Oct. 7, when an officer walked by the van and noticed shoes next to it, that Nance's body was discovered inside the vehicle, according to the deputy chief. The van’s windows, which popped outward, were opened.

“What stresses us and pains us, … cars go by. People walk near the van,” McCarver said. “We just wish she would have hollered out to someone or something because there was, unfortunately, potential opportunities for this not to be a tragedy.”

The police van, which was purchased in 1995, was initially used to transport inmates to jail, he said. It was more recently used to move evidence to get destroyed in cleared investigations. The van was last used in March.

“Because of its original design, it does not have handles on the inside because it was made for transporting prisoners and inmates,” McCarver added. “You can not exit from the interior of the van.”

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said an autopsy performed on Nance showed no signs of foul play or trauma, police said in a statement. Nance’s official cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner and is pending additional tests including toxicology, police said.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Nance’s family.

“We will get to the truth of what happened to Christina Nance, the young Black woman found dead in the police van in front of the Huntsville Police Department,” Crump said in an Oct. 13 statement. “We lift up Christina’s family with prayer as they mourn this devastating loss.”

Nance was reported missing by her family on Oct. 2. Investigators believed, incorrectly, she was last seen on Sept. 27, McCarver said. That mistake slowed down the investigation into Nance's death, he added, noting that investigators sat and watched videos, minute per minute, for hours, to learn what occurred.

On Sept. 25, before she entered the van, Nance was seen walking around the parking lot, lying among bushes and sitting on the hood of a police car, police said. Additional footage showed Nance popped open the van’s windows on Sept. 28, McCaver said.

Investigators have no way of knowing what Nance’s state of mind was before entering the van, and once inside, McCarver said.

The department’s Crisis Intervention Team worked with Nance “in the past to provide resources and different things,” McCarver said. Police were “very familiar” with Nance, he said, before declining to provide additional details.

Huntsville is about 100 miles north of Birmingham.