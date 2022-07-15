Alaska authorities search for grandmother after 2-year-old found abandoned in car

Authorities in Alaska are searching for the grandmother of a 2-year-old child they found abandoned in a car.

An abandoned car was reported to Alaska State Troopers at about 1:30 a.m. on July 14, according to a Thursday statement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Troopers found the car about 7 miles from Stampede Trail, a remote road in Denali, authorities said. A 2-year-old was locked in the car.

Mary Dawn Wilson. Alaska Department Public Safety

Investigators believe the child and the car had been abandoned two days earlier. The child was determined to be in good health before being handed over to children's services.

Troopers are now looking for the toddler's grandmother, Mary Dawn Wilson, 69. She was the last known person with the child.

Investigators are focusing their search near where they found the car.