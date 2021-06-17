Alaska searchers look for hiker who reported being charged by bears

Search teams Wednesday were looking for a missing Alaska hiker who had reported being charged by bears, state troopers said.

Fina Kiefer, 55, of Palmer, was hiking alone on the Pioneer Ridge Trail in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, northeast of Anchorage, on Tuesday when she contacted her husband and said she needed help after being charged by multiple bears, Alaska State Troopers said.

No evidence of her had been found by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said in an updated statement.

Troopers were notified around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday that the hiker needed help.

"Shortly after requesting assistance, the hiker stopped responding to phone calls and text messages," the troopers statement said.

Kiefer used bear spray she had with her, the agency said.

Search and rescue teams and search dogs continued to search from the ground Wednesday, and the Alaska National Guard has been doing searches from the air, troopers said.

The search Wednesday ended because of deteriorating weather, state troopers said. Further search efforts will be assessed Thursday morning, the agency said.

The trail is on the north slope of Pioneer Peak. The ridge trail rises around 5,300 feet, and from there hikers can try for the summit, according to the borough's website.