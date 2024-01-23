Albuquerque officers placed on leave as part of federal investigation

Multiple Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave and a New Mexico district attorney’s office has dismissed more than 150 DWI cases as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico confirmed to NBC News in a statement on Tuesday that the Albuquerque police officers were placed on leave in connection with a federal investigation, but would not comment further.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the case has involved federal law enforcement activity at three residences — one in Albuquerque, one in Edgewood and one in Los Lunas. There was also federal law enforcement activity at a law firm in Albuquerque, the office said. It is not clear if the residences are the homes of the officers who have been placed on leave.

The dismissal of the more than 150 DWI cases is also linked to the federal investigation, the office said.

The office said that the investigation is ongoing and more developments are expected.

Albuquerque police cars. Susan Montoya Bryan / AP file

The Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement to NBC affiliate KOB 4 that it has been “working with the FBI for the past several months on an investigation involving members of the department.”

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, some officers have been placed on administrative leave, and others will be temporarily reassigned within the department,” the department said.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office told NBC News in a statement that it has dismissed 156 DWI cases "in deference to an ongoing federal investigation."

The office dismissed 144 DWI cases on Thursday, eight cases on Friday and four cases on Monday, the statement said, adding that additional cases are under review. The dismissed cases were filed from 2016 to 2024.