Jan. 23, 2019, 3:49 PM GMT By David K. Li

Alec Baldwin agreed to anger management counseling after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to harassment stemming from his confrontation over a parking spot in New York City last year.

The 60-year-old actor had been charged with both misdemeanor attempted assault and harassment, a violation, for the Nov. 2 incident in Greenwich Village.

Baldwin, who has always denied throwing any punches in the spat, pleaded guilty to harassment in the second degree.

As part of the plea agreement, Baldwin agreed to complete a one-day anger management class. Once completed, the other attempted assault charge will be dropped. The deal was announced during a short hearing in a Manhattan courtroom.

Baldwin complained in a tweet that too much was being made of this case.

"I pled guilty to a charge of harassment, a violation. In that bldg today there are 3 murder trials scheduled, one involving a white supremacist who killed someone in Times Square. All the press was outside the courtroom I was in," he wrote, in an apparent reference to the 2017 case of James Harris Jackson.

The former "30 Rock" star is now best known for playing President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live."