Alec Baldwin celebrates Robert F. Kennedy legacy in first event since 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin on Thursday made his first public appearance since the fatal shooting on the set of the Western film “Rust,” hosting the annual Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope gala in midtown Manhattan.

“Thank you for all coming out tonight. It’s great to be together in person,” Baldwin said in brief introductory remarks. “My wife and I have six kids — anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes.”

He called on guests to follow the words of Robert F. Kennedy and “make gentle the life of this world.”

Kerry Kennedy, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization’s president, said she was “touched” that Baldwin agreed to appear.

“He’s there. He’s there in good times and bad, in your good times and bad, in his good times and bad,” Kennedy said. “He always shows up.”

Baldwin did not directly comment on the Oct. 21 shooting in New Mexico, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded director Joel Souza, 48.

The shooting is under investigation. In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired last week, the actor and producer insisted he did not pull the trigger.

The RFK gala, which recognizes public figures who are dedicated to social change, presented a Ripple of Hope award to Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist who is running for governor of Georgia.

The other honorees were Amanda Gorman, the young poet who spoke at President Joe Biden’s inauguration; José E. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner of Clearlake Capital Group; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared virtually to deliver the keynote address, congratulating the honorees on their awards and linking their work to that of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 amid his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Whether your talents are in the spoken word, or in social responsibility, in building coalitions, or in leading corporations, you have inspired our nation with your vision of who we are, and what we can be, much like Robert F. Kennedy himself,” Harris said in a pre-recorded video.

The gala’s special guests included musician Aloe Blacc, historian Douglas Brinkley, actor Richard Kind and members of the extended Kennedy family.

Previous winners of the Ripple of Hope Award include Biden, former President Barack Obama, Apple chief Tim Cook, football player and activist Colin Kaepernick and actor George Clooney.

Thursday’s event was attended by more than 700 people, all of whom were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test result.