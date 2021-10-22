Alec Baldwin says his 'heart is broken' over deadly movie set shooting

Producer and actor Alec Baldwin on Friday said his "heart is broken" following the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and pledged to cooperate with law enforcement.

In his first comments about Thursday's deadly incident on the set of his movie "Rust" in New Mexico, Baldwin said he's in contact with Hutchins' family.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted Friday.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," Baldwin wrote. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun that killed Hutchins, 42, and wounded director Joel Souza, 48, Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies said.