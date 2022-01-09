Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October.

Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, the actor addressed the issue of his cell phone.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone" is "a lie," Baldwin, 63, said in the video, recorded as a he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He did not say who, if anyone, was making a suggestion about his compliance.

Baldwin said authorities don’t have the phone because they have to go through proper legal channels to get it, and those channels are more complicated for a subject who lives in another state.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for the phone on Dec. 16 as part of the investigation into the deadly shooting in the county.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement Thursday that her office and the sheriff's department are working with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office as well as Baldwin's lawyers, to "obtain any materials from Mr. Baldwin’s phone that pertain to the Rust investigation."

In a statement Saturday, the sheriff’s department in Suffolk County said it received a request from Santa Fe authorities asking for "assistance in obtaining Alec Baldwin’s phone."

"This request has been forwarded to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to work out the differences in laws between NM and NY," the statement said.

Baldwin suggested in the video that authorities must be specific and “can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or love letters to your wife,” the actor said.

He later added, “as soon as we go through this process, then by all means we will comply.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded on the set of "Rust" when the gun Baldwin was practicing with went off.

In an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos in early December, Baldwin said the he was working with Hutchins on how to best position the gun for the camera when, after he had pulled back its hammer, he released the hammer and the gun fired.

Baldwin said in the interview he was told he was handed an empty gun, and that only question was where the live round came from.

"The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth," Baldwin said in the Instagram video. "That's what I'm working toward, insisting on, demanding that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power, everything in their power, to find out what really happened. That's all that matters."

The production of "Rust" was shut down indefinitely following the Oct. 21 shooting.