Alec Baldwin shoots prop gun, killing 1, injuring another on set of 'Rust,' New Mexico officials say

Producer and actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed one woman and injured a man on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico on Thursday, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies said.

The film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed, and Joel Souza, 48, was injured when a prop firearm was discharged by Baldwin, 68, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday evening.

Aerial video shows an old church that appeared to be blocked off at the scene. Courtesy KOB

Souza was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was receiving emergency care, officials said.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for Baldwin said in a statement. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

A representative for Baldwin declined further comment.

Hutchins' representative declined to comment.

No charges have been filed, law officials said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Bonanza Creek Ranch is often used for Western productions. Aerial video from NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque showed an old church that appeared to be blocked off.

The film centers on a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after he is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a rancher in the 1880s, according to the movie's logline.