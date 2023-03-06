Three jurors in the high-profile double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh said Monday that they don't believe he should have taken the stand in his defense and his emotions during his two days of testimony appeared manufactured.

"No, I didn't think he was crying. He turned it on and off," juror Gwen Generette said in a live interview on NBC's "TODAY" show.

"No, it wasn't genuine," she added.

"He's able to be emotional with cases. He's able to be emotional with himself," juror James McDowell said. "He knows like, what she said, when to turn it on and off. We're able to read right through that."

Another juror, Amie Williams, said Murdaugh "didn't help himself" by testifying.

James McDowell, Gwen Generette and Amie Williams spoke about why they convicted Murdaugh on Monday. TODAY

Murdaugh, 54, was sentenced on Friday to two consecutive life sentences for murdering his wife, Margaret, 52, and their son Paul, 22, in June 2021.

After a roughly six-week trial in which 75 witnesses were called, including Murdaugh himself, the jury took less than three hours to deliberate and find the personal injury lawyer guilty in the fatal shootings at the family's rural estate in Colleton County.

During his sentencing, South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman condemned Murdaugh for his lack of remorse and said the former lawyer would have to reckon with his conscience and the "monster you've become."

The trial had drawn intense interest in a region of South Carolina known as the Lowcountry, where three generations of Murdaugh patriarchs were elected as the top prosecutor spanning a consecutive 87 years. The family's fingerprints have been on countless cases tied to the legal system in the Lowcountry, and Murdaugh had also been a part-time prosecutor who took part in trials in the very same courtroom where he would be convicted.

It was a bizarre series of events, including a roadside shooting three months after the deaths in which authorities said Murdaugh sought to have himself killed, that placed attention back on him as the prime suspect in the slayings.

With the Murdaugh name so recognizable and the case already grabbing headlines and becoming the focus of true crime docuseries and podcasts, court officials had mailed out an astounding 900 jury summonses in Colleton County, home to about 38,600 people.

Before deliberations began, Newman allowed the jurors to tour the scene of the crime — the family's sprawling estate known as Moselle, where Margaret and Paul were shot multiple times at the outdoor kennels.