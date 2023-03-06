Three jurors in the high-profile double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh said Monday that they don't believe he should have taken the stand in his defense and his emotions during his two days of testimony appeared manufactured.
"No, I didn't think he was crying. He turned it on and off," juror Gwen Generette said in a live interview on NBC's "TODAY" show.
"No, it wasn't genuine," she added.
"He's able to be emotional with cases. He's able to be emotional with himself," juror James McDowell said. "He knows like, what she said, when to turn it on and off. We're able to read right through that."
Another juror, Amie Williams, said Murdaugh "didn't help himself" by testifying.
Murdaugh, 54, was sentenced on Friday to two consecutive life sentences for murdering his wife, Margaret, 52, and their son Paul, 22, in June 2021.
After a roughly six-week trial in which 75 witnesses were called, including Murdaugh himself, the jury took less than three hours to deliberate and find the personal injury lawyer guilty in the fatal shootings at the family's rural estate in Colleton County.
During his sentencing, South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman condemned Murdaugh for his lack of remorse and said the former lawyer would have to reckon with his conscience and the "monster you've become."
The trial had drawn intense interest in a region of South Carolina known as the Lowcountry, where three generations of Murdaugh patriarchs were elected as the top prosecutor spanning a consecutive 87 years. The family's fingerprints have been on countless cases tied to the legal system in the Lowcountry, and Murdaugh had also been a part-time prosecutor who took part in trials in the very same courtroom where he would be convicted.
It was a bizarre series of events, including a roadside shooting three months after the deaths in which authorities said Murdaugh sought to have himself killed, that placed attention back on him as the prime suspect in the slayings.
With the Murdaugh name so recognizable and the case already grabbing headlines and becoming the focus of true crime docuseries and podcasts, court officials had mailed out an astounding 900 jury summonses in Colleton County, home to about 38,600 people.
Before deliberations began, Newman allowed the jurors to tour the scene of the crime — the family's sprawling estate known as Moselle, where Margaret and Paul were shot multiple times at the outdoor kennels.
Prosecutors with the state Office of the Attorney General did not present hard evidence, such as a confession or video surveillance, that Murdaugh fired the guns used in the killings, and said state investigators had not located the weapons. Instead, their case against him was built primarily on circumstantial evidence and the premise that he had the motive, means and opportunity to kill his family.
Prosecutors allege that for years Murdaugh had schemed and stolen about $8.5 million from more than a dozen victims, including through his family's law firm and from clients. On the day of the murders, the chief financial officer of the firm testified that she had confronted Murdaugh about $792,000 in missing client settlement funds. But after the killings, she said, she halted her investigation.
Paul was struck twice with a shotgun before Margaret was shot multiple times with an AR-style rifle, according to investigators.
Murdaugh denied to investigators that he had been at the dog kennels that night, and said the last time he saw his family was earlier in the evening at dinner and that he took a short nap before visiting his ailing mother, who has Alzheimer's disease.
The prosecution, however, played video taken from Paul's cellphone at the dog kennels at 8:44 p.m. to cast doubt on Murdaugh's alibi. Three voices could be heard in the video speaking, and several of the state's witnesses identified the voices as belonging to Paul, Margaret and Alex.
In response, Murdaugh was called to the stand by his defense lawyers and said he had lied multiple times to investigators, admitting that he was dishonest about his location before the murders because of his longtime addiction to prescription pain pills and his general paranoia.
During closing arguments, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters seized on his change of story to question Murdaugh's credibility and proclaim he orchestrated an alibi.
"Why would he lie about that, ladies and gentlemen," he asked the jury. "Why would he even think to lie about that if he was an innocent man?"
Defense lawyer Jim Griffin reiterated that Murdaugh had lied about his actions and his addiction to pain pills, but called the prosecution's motive that he killed his wife and son because he was under financial pressure and about to be exposed for swindling money from his family’s law firm an "illogical" theory.
After his sentencing Friday, Murdaugh was transported to a state prison in Columbia for medical and mental health evaluations. He will eventually be assigned to a specific custody level and placed in one of the state's maximum-security prisons for inmates serving life sentences.
Apart from the murder charges, Murdaugh still faces 99 charges related to financial crimes. His defense attorneys said last week they plan to appeal the double murder conviction.