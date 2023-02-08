IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Feb. 8, 2023, 6:05 PM UTC
U.S. news

Bomb threat halts Alex Murdaugh trial, courthouse evacuated

Court officials said a bomb threat was placed Wednesday, prompting Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman to announce that "we have to evacuate the building at this time."

Forensics show gunshot residue found on Alex Murdaugh clothes

04:51
By Haylee Barber, Erik Ortiz and Carol Gable

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A bomb threat was called in Wednesday to the South Carolina courthouse hosting the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh while proceedings were taking place, court officials said.

The threat prompted Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman to announce just before 12:30 p.m. that "we have to evacuate the building at this time. We'll be in recess until we discover what's going on."

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, on the evening of June 7, 2021, in a case that has captured national attention. The trial began three weeks ago.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Haylee Barber and Carol Gable reported from Walterboro, and Erik Ortiz from New York.

Haylee Barber
Erik Ortiz

Erik Ortiz is a senior reporter for NBC News Digital focusing on racial injustice and social inequality.

Carol Gable